We’re entering the holiday home stretch, and that means there’s still time for one more good marketing push before the new year dawns. Storytelling can help enliven even the most common products, making products and services that might be considered routine far more interesting — and desirable! These marketing suggestions can help you finish the holiday season strong and carry that momentum through next year. Your product or service — no matter how (traditionally) uninspiring — helps someone. Just figure out who and how. For instance, if you own a five-minute oil change business, it may not be the sort of thing people get excited about, but you offer a very convenient service that’s valuable to many people. Who do you help get back on the road quickly? Is it the busy mom running carpool or the executive salesperson between appointments? You are helping someone get back to what they’re meant to do safely and quickly. While they may roll their eyes at the need for getting their oil changed and put it off for a few too many miles, your quick service makes a big difference in their day. Because of you, they can do something amazing. Tell their story. Continuing with the value of the story, think about what your hero/customer wants to do more than anything else. Then think about how you assist with that. This goes beyond helping them with something they must do and revolves around what they want to do. That’s the stuff dreams are made of. For instance, your quick oil change service means the busy mom is on time to pick up the kids, which is important on its own. But what she really wants is a few minutes before that to read a couple of pages of her favorite book. Your quick—in the car — oil change gives her that coveted alone time, providing a respite she secretly wishes could last a little longer. You could have some fun with a holiday marketing campaign around that (escape from in-laws/family/out-of-town guests for five minutes, escape from responsibilities, etc). And it’s something a lot of people can identify with. Once you have your hero’s story drafted, think about how you might use that to solicit testimonials. If you send out a customer survey, for instance, don’t ask the generic “how was your service?” Instead, ask “what did we help you escape from today?” or “how will you use those extra five minutes of your day?” These questions are unique enough to evoke a response. You likely will get some great stories for your testimonials. The power of story-telling makes anything more interesting. Look at what Tolkien did with a lost ring or what Rowling did with school. It’s time you embrace the power of story outside of your “About Us” page. Happy Holidays to all of you from all of us here at the Chamber. It’s a great day in Emporia! “Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
Let's Talk Business: The holiday homestretch
- By Marcia Lawrence Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce
-
-
-
