Lynette “Sue” Hovious, 75, passed away early Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Yates Center Health & Rehab in Yates Center, KS.
She was born July 31, 1947, at Burlington, KS, the daughter of Francis Loy and Marjorie Frances (Cossairt) Hovious. The family lived in Emporia and Wichita and Sue graduated from Derby High School.
Sue moved back to Burlington and in 1968 she and Sam Isch were married. They became the parents of three sons. They lived in the Lamont, KS area and were later divorced.
Sue worked as a custodian for U.S.D. 244 in Burlington, for the Lawrence schools, and at State Farm in Kansas City. She was employed in home health by Quest Services until her retirement in 2013.
Sue lived an active life. She loved the time she spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking, music, dancing, horses, fishing, collecting rocks, traveling, and she loved caring for her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, David Hovious, Francis “Skip” Hovious, Jr., and Timothy Hovious.
She leaves her sons, Kevin Isch (Sara), Emporia, KS, Tim Isch, Gridley, KS, and Brad Isch, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Adam Lewis, Garrett Isch, Grace Isch, Ashley Ackelson, and Levi, Emily, Kaylee, Aryana, and Orin Isch; several great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Kathy Haughton (Bruce), Jeanie Solano (Margarito), and Kelly Davidson (Mark), all of Burlington; a brother, Michael Hovious (Alice), El Dorado, KS; her sisters-in-law, Cheryl Hovious and Debbie Hovious; several nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on May 6, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Graceland Cemetery, Burlington, Kansas; followed by lunch and fellowship at the New Strawn Community building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
