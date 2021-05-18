The Emporia Gazette
Several Emporia High spring sports teams will begin their postseason competitions this week.
The girls soccer team was assigned to the West Region for the 5A Regional Tournament. The No. 10 Spartans (8-8-0) played No. 7 Salina South (11-4-1) on Monday evening, but the game results were not available by press time.
The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 2 Eisenhower (14-1-1) and No. 15 Great Bend (1-15-0) in Goddard at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.
The Spartan boys golf team teed off for its regional tournament at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita. The state tournament is scheduled for May 24-25 at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton.
The baseball team drew the No. 15 seed in the West Region. The Spartans (6-12) will play No. 2 Bishop Carroll (19-1) at the Westurban Baseball Complex in Wichita at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
If Emporia springs the upset, the Spartans would play directly afterward against the winner of No. 7 Salina Central (12-8) and No. 10 Arkansas City (11-9).
The softball team will play as the No. 12 seed in the West Region in Valley Center on Wednesday. The Spartans (8-12) will play No. 5 Maize (14-6) at 4:30 p.m., with the winner to play afterward against the winner of No. 4 Valley Center (15-5) and No. 13 Great Bend (7-13).
The boys and girls track and field teams will head to Valley Center for their regional meets on Thursday. Field events will begin at 3:00 p.m. and preliminary races will begin at 4:00 p.m.
The swim and dive team will compete at the 5-1A state meet at the Capital Federal Natatorium in Topeka on Saturday.
