While the 2021 Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships have brought in players from every corner of the country, three 15-year-olds didn’t have all that far to go.
Carley Jordan of Neosho Rapids and Abram Brazzle and Brennan Haag of Emporia are each competing for a world title this week, but unlike their opponents, they get to play the courses they know so well and sleep in their own beds between rounds.
Brazzle lives so close to one of the courses that he won’t even need a car to get there.
“One of the courses we’re playing — Jones — it’s like a five minute from my house, so it’s nice to be here and not have to travel that far,” he said. “It’s nice to be local, I guess.”
Haag believes that playing on his hometown courses will give him a leg up against the rest of the field.
“It’s really nice to be able to be here,” Haag said. “I know the courses really well. I’m able to practice them all the time, that’s the courses I play. And it’s really cool to see all these people come into town and to hear what they think about the different courses.”
Jordan said that, while she all feels like she has an advantage over other players because she’s so familiar with the courses, there’s also a tremendous pressure to perform well because of that familiarity.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand when you’re playing on your home courses in a big tournament, it’s a lot of pressure because then everyone around here is rooting for you,” she said.
All three said that their strongest course is typically Jones West, although Brazzle said it was a toss-up between that and Peter Pan Park.
“[Jones West] is a wide-open course, and since I live here, I’m pretty used to the wind and I play a lot better when I have the wind with me,” Jordan said. “ … Kansas wind is, like, all over the place.”
Haag and Brazzle agreed the Emporia Country Club would likely be the most challenging course for the field at large. Haag thinks that that is due to its length, which he said feels like “playing two rounds back-to-back.”
“And I would say that at the country club, it’d be easy to kind of spiral,” he added. “During a shorter course, if you’re struggling with your drives, then you’ll come up to a hole where you’re throwing a mid-range instead and that kind of gets you confident again and then you’re fine. But at the country club, you have lots of very challenging shots where you’re throwing for distance. And a lot of those shots, you’re throwing for distance but they also have to be very accurate.”
The opportunity to play in a major tournament brings with it a litany of benefits. For Haag and Brazzle, the chance to compare themselves against their peers from all over the U.S. is what spurred them to sign up for the Junior World Championships.
“It’s a very big tournament of just juniors, there’s like 253 juniors, so I’ll be able to see how I do competitively against other kids my own age,” Haag said. “I played in the Dynamic Discs Open earlier this year in Emporia, but I was one of the youngest kids there. Most of them were men, grown men.”
“I guess the reason I wanted to play it was, just wanted to see how I would match up against other kids my age,” Brazzle said. “I’m kind of surprised how good people are, how the sport’s grown.”
Jordan sees the Junior World Championships as a way for her to be more active in the disc golf scene.
“The competition seemed pretty fun, plus I’ve been trying to get out more to do a lot more tournaments to get my name out there,” she said.
Each player has their own particular goal for this week’s tournament. Haag wants to place in the top 25. Brazzle is aiming to stay in bounds, have a good time and finish in the top 15 or 20. Jordan, meanwhile, isn’t altogether concerned about the other players on the course with her.
“My biggest goal right now is that I want to beat myself on what I normally shoot,” she said. “Since I’m a local, I play these courses a lot and I’ve been practicing them a lot and I want to be able to beat my scores off of that. … I compare myself to [other players] a little bit, but I try not to think about it too much because I know if I think about it too much, I’ll get in my own head.”
The mental game can be just as impactful to someone’s disc golf performance as the physical act of playing the round and it can also be just as — if not more — difficult to control.
For Haag, the mental shift that occurs when switching from practice mode to competition mode has proven to be tricky.
“I definitely get in my own head,” he said. “During a practice round, I’m not caring too much about how I do. But during a tournament, I’m caring more about how I do. There’s more pressure.”
Brazzle said that his mental game has been something he has worked on ever since the 2019 Junior World Championships and that it has improved significantly.
He said his mental strategy is “to stop focusing on the past and just focus on the next hole. Focus on one hole at a time. Just take a deep breath whenever you make a mistake. Make the correction. You don’t have to focus on what you’ve done wrong, because if you do, it’s just going to repeat itself.”
Jordan is playing in the girls 15 and under division and will be at Jones West at 9 a.m. Friday morning, Hammond Park at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon and Peter Pan at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Brazzle is playing in the mixed 18 and under division and will be at Jones East at 9 a.m. Friday morning, Jones West at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon and Jones East at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Haag is playing in the mixed 15 and under division and will be at Peter Pan at 9 a.m. Friday morning, Jones East at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon and Jones West at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.