The Emporia High FFA chapter has been busy the first three months of the school year. At the beginning of the school year we volunteered with the Beef Fest by supporting them in the clean up of a wonderful celebration of some of the top producers in the area.
In September, our FFA chapter attended the Peterson Farm Brothers performance at Northern Heights. Their parody remixes are so much fun to listen to and really show the true Kansas Agriculture systems that many farmers live everyday.
We showed our team work in the high school stuco relay contests and supported the Kansas High School Rodeo Association with arena support from some of our members. We ended the month with a team building pumpkin carving contest, and supporting the Allen Community trunk or treat, Boo at the David Traylor Zoo, and the Flint Hills Mall trick or treating.
We were blessed with the opportunity to also send nine members to the Indianapolis National FFA convention to grow our leadership and chapter skills.
