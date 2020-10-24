Dear Community Members,
My husband BJ and I are in full campaign swing! The 2020 United Way Campaign is so vital for this community, and we are so excited to be this year’s co-chairs. We know that this designation comes with much responsibility.
For some people, their lives have returned to some sort of normalcy. But, for many people in the Flint Hills area, they are far from recovering from the impact of COVID. That is why success of the 2020 campaign is more important than ever. Last year, the United Way served nearly 15,000 individuals. We work with 24 community partners to ensure that our community members are getting the services they need. The 2019 campaign raised nearly $550,000. This money went back to our surrounding counties; Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee, and Woodson. As you can see, our impact is far reaching.
My favorite aspect of the United Way organization is the buy-in and support from all of you. As my husband and I are immersed in the campaign, we have been overwhelmed with the generosity of workplaces, businesses, and the individuals of the Flint Hills. Our people are eager to participate, however and how much they can. It is truly heartwarming. I recently saw a quote on Facebook that struck a chord with me. “If everyone gave a little, those who need help, can have a lot.” This is the true vision of a community campaign.
As we go through this campaign, I urge you to do what you can to get involved; start a workplace campaign, fill out a pledge sheet, create a fundraiser. Your help and generosity will make a difference in the lives of your community.
Thank you,
Kristy Bayer,
2020 Campaign Co-Chair
