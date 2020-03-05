Starlet Rae (Garrett) Brinkman

Star Brinkman, 66, went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Star graduated Emporia High School in 1972 and attended Emporia State University 1993/94. It was at the EHS 20th Class Reunion where she and William Lee Brinkman fell in love and were married on November 28th, 1992.
Star is survived by her husband, William Lee Brinkman; sons, Kelly Smith (Garden Ridge, TX), Justin Smith (Maui, HI), Aaron Smith (Lebo, KS); her daughter, Melissa Hawley (Emporia, KS); granddaughter, Kamryn Smith and grandson, Kollin Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Garrett (Emporia, KS) and her mother, Shirley Garrett (Osage City, KS).
A Celebration of Life will be held for her at Noon on Saturday, June 13th at the Emporia Country Club.
Donations may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association in Star’s honor at www.kidneycancer.org.
