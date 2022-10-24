Elizabeth Jean Nail

Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Nail of

Emporia died on Sunday, October

23, 2022, at her home in Emporia

surrounded by her daughters. She

was 83.

Betty was born January 10, 1939,

in Emporia, Kansas the daughter

of Wilbur and Mildred (Heffron)

O’Mara. On September 1, 1956,

Betty married the love of her life

and high school sweetheart, Derry

Nail at Sacred Heart of Jesus

Catholic Church. He died on July 30, 2005, in Emporia.

Surviving family members include daughters, Cindy

Malinowsky and husband Sam of Manhattan, Kansas, Keri

Nail and husband Jeff Hardesty of Scottsdale, Arizona, and

Leslie Nail of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Brent (Katie)

Sigman, Amanda (Whitney) Panneton, Adam (Brohgan)

Dieker, and Ben Schaeffer; brother, Ned (Diane) O’Mara

of Emporia; sister-in-law, Lynda O’Mara of Emporia, and

sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Dean) Kitzenberger of Derby.

Betty loved being Gigi to Theo, Desmond, Maxine,

Grace, Elias, and Tristan. Betty also leaves behind

numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband;

grandson, Kent Schaeffer and brother, Jim O’Mara.

Betty worked for the Business Office at the Emporia

Gazette for 26 years. She was a very active member of

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Betty also was a

member of the Rosary Altar Society and the American

Legion Auxiliary.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday,

October 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic

Church, Emporia. The rosary will be recited Thursday

night at 6:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home

with the family greeting folks from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00

p.m. following the rosary. Burial will be at the Sacred

Heart Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial

contributions can be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Catholic Church or to the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery

which can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral

Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can

leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.

