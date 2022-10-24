Elizabeth Jean Nail

Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Nail of
Emporia died on Sunday, October
23, 2022, at her home in Emporia
surrounded by her daughters. She
was 83.
Betty was born January 10, 1939,
in Emporia, Kansas the daughter
of Wilbur and Mildred (Heffron)
O’Mara. On September 1, 1956,
Betty married the love of her life
and high school sweetheart, Derry
Nail at Sacred Heart of Jesus
Catholic Church. He died on July 30, 2005, in Emporia.
Surviving family members include daughters, Cindy
Malinowsky and husband Sam of Manhattan, Kansas, Keri
Nail and husband Jeff Hardesty of Scottsdale, Arizona, and
Leslie Nail of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Brent (Katie)
Sigman, Amanda (Whitney) Panneton, Adam (Brohgan)
Dieker, and Ben Schaeffer; brother, Ned (Diane) O’Mara
of Emporia; sister-in-law, Lynda O’Mara of Emporia, and
sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Dean) Kitzenberger of Derby.
Betty loved being Gigi to Theo, Desmond, Maxine,
Grace, Elias, and Tristan. Betty also leaves behind
numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband;
grandson, Kent Schaeffer and brother, Jim O’Mara.
Betty worked for the Business Office at the Emporia
Gazette for 26 years. She was a very active member of
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Betty also was a
member of the Rosary Altar Society and the American
Legion Auxiliary.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday,
October 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic
Church, Emporia. The rosary will be recited Thursday
night at 6:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home
with the family greeting folks from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00
p.m. following the rosary. Burial will be at the Sacred
Heart Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial
contributions can be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Catholic Church or to the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery
which can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral
Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can
leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
