A criminal threat at Emporia High School was found to be "not credible," the Emporia Police Department said Monday afternoon.
Officers and detectives were called to the school Monday to investigate the situation and thereby determined that it was not a credible threat.
“At no time were any students, facility or staff ever endangered,” said Capt. Ray Mattas of EPD in a written release. “The student involved was referred to other services.”
