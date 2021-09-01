Nancy C. Huth, 79, died August 29, 2021, at Diversicare of Council Grove. She was born June 15, 1942, in Titusville, PA, to George and Bernice (Sanford) Gwyn. Nancy graduated from Oil City High School, Pennsylvania, in 1960 and from Emporia State Teachers College in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree in business.
Nancy taught one year at Hartford High School before moving to Hastings, NE. She became the first Dean of Women business teacher until 1976. Nancy was the first ever female county health director in Harvard, NE from 1976-1978. In 1978, Nancy and Keith moved to Cottonwood Falls and owned and operated Huth Lumber and Hardware until retiring in 2010. Nancy served on the Chase County School Board for 3 years.
In the fall of 1961, Nancy met Keith H. Huth while both were attending National College in Kansas City, MO. They married August 2, 1963, in Emporia and shared 58 years of marriage together.
Nancy is survived by: husband, Keith of the home; children, Bill Huth and wife Deb of Emporia, Sonia Kelley and husband Scott of Wichita, Cindy Groh and husband Brian of Cottonwood Falls; grandchildren, Victoria Lewis and husband Jordan of Wichita, Cassandra Stevens husband Keegan of Wichita, Ryan Huth and wife Reba of Phoenix, AZ, Hunter Groh and Tucker Groh both of Cottonwood Falls; great-grandchildren, Drake Lewis, Brooklyn Lewis and one on the way; and sister, Sandy Dickey of Austin, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, Strong City. Family will greet friends following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, in
care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
