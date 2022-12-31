A water main break that resulted in a virtual glacier in northwest Emporia was resolved quickly, the city of Emporia said this week.
On Wednesday, The Gazette reported on the so-called “Antler Ridge Glacier,” which had enveloped parts of the Deerbrook subdivision in a thick sheet of ice in the wake of last week’s frigid temperatures and winter storm.
Resident Malinda Wells had reported that the ice was seven-eights of an inch deep, with about two inches of ice on top of that.
Several vehicles had become stuck on Antler Ridge this week, with neighbors coming out to push them forward. In one case, a pickup pulled out a sport utility vehicle.
City communications manager Christine Johnson said the issue was addressed the same day it was made aware of the issue.
Johnson added that the repair for Antler Ridge had already been scheduled as routine maintenance. It was a coincidence that the repair coincided with an immediate rupture.
“A separate issue was reported on Feb. 1, 2022, and repaired as well as the city ordering topsoil for the location due to the settling that occurred in March,” she said.
Issues can be reported to the Emporia Public Works department by calling 620-340-6339.
