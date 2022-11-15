Donations closed overnight for the ninth annual Emporia Area Match Day, but the work is far from over.
Emporia Community Foundation executive director Becky Nurnberg said donations are still being counted — and will be for some time.
"We are still counting and we'll be counting for awhile," she said. "Last year we have 944 unique donations and we've got more than that this year."
Those 944 donors for Match Day 2021 brought in a record-setting $455,703, which was distributed to 25 participating organizations, including $60,000 in matching funds and additional local sponsorships.
Nurnberg said preliminary counts for 2022 "look really good," but numbers totals won't be unveiled until Nov. 29.
"Every year it keeps growing," she said.
And donations aren't the only thing that are looking to have increased. Nurnberg said commitments for matching funds are already growing for 2023.
Emporia Masonic Lodge No. 12 gave $5,000 toward matching funds this year. Next year, they will donate $10,000.
"That's one good thing we can share is the growth," Nurnberg said. "The dollars that are coming in this year are helping to grow next year's Match Day. It's an amazing community event."
Match Day checks will be awarded at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Flinthills Mall in the area in front of the movie theatre. The public is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.