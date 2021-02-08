022920-gaz-esubsb.jpg

Emporia State’s Blake Carroll slides into third base at the Trusler Sports Complex, last year. Carroll hit a pair of triples as the Hornets defeated Missouri Southern, 12-6, in the MIAA opener for the ESU baseball team in 2020. 

 File photo

Due to the expected arctic blast this weekend Emporia State's baseball games at the Edmond First Pitch Classic have been canceled and will not be made up. The Hornets will attempt to add three games in the future to make up for the games lost.

Emporia State was scheduled to open the season against Oklahoma Baptist on Friday, Feb. 12 in Edmond, Okla. They were also scheduled to play East Central (Okla.) and Harding this weekend.

The Hornets are now scheduled to open the season at home on Friday, Feb. 19 against Colorado State-Pueblo. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Glennen Field in the Trusler Sports Complex

