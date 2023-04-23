Earth Day activities abounded Saturday on a beautiful but chilly morning at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center (PAROC) on the north side of the ESU campus.
Dr. Daphne Mayes, PAROC Outreach Director, welcomed a warmly-dressed crowd to the festivities that featured the inaugural Vamos a Explorar hike on the Dale Greiner Nature Trail through Campus Woods.
Mayes noted that over 30 species of native grasses and flowers were planted this winter, creating an excellent wildlife habitat. Dr. Bill Jensen, Director of Natural Areas with the ESU Biological Sciences Department, noted that “we’ve been working very hard to restore this Campus Prairie area. The Dale Greiner Nature Trail has been moved a bit away from the river to accommodate the ongoing riparian restoration work.”
Just north of the PAROC, the one-of-a-kind nature trail winds through both the Campus Prairie and the 13-acre Campus Woods, which borders the banks of the Neosho River. Open to the public, the area offers a lovely picnic spot and countless opportunities for visitors to experience a variety of habitats.
Graduate students Maria Banos and Tucker Eckols led the Vamos a Explorar hike, providing information and commentary in both English and Spanish. Vamos a Explorar is a newly-launched project of the Emporia Spanish Speakers organization, led by LeLan Dains.
“Earth Day is an opportunity to reflect on all the amazing and wonderful things we have available to us, right here in our town, like this nature trail–and to think about how we can treat our planet better,” Dains said.
In conjunction with the hike, the Emporia Public Library created a self-guided story walk along the nature trail, also presented in both English and Spanish, featuring the children’s picture book “Mis Colores/My Colors."
Banos is originally from Mexico City and is pursuing a Master’s degree in Biology at ESU. She noted that Earth Day is “a reminder that we live in this world and have to take care of it. It’s fun to be in nature! And it’s wonderful to explore. We science and biology students are all just volunteers here. Nobody needs to be here–we all want to be here.”
Emporia Middle School sixth grader Easton Helms took the Vamos a Explorar hike with his mom, Julie Helms. To Easton, Earth Day means “a day about earth, like going on trail walks. This is the first time I’ve been on this trail–it’s the best one so far.”
Mayes noted the variety of Earth Day activities that included the guided hikes and story walks along the nature trail; fishing education stations led by KDWP Certified Angler Instructors and KVOE’s What’s in Outdoors with Phil Taunton; nature art crafts and educational displays in the PAROC with Emporia Arts Council, Kansas Migrant Education, Emporia Spanish Speakers, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow.
“Happy Earth Day, everyone!” she exclaimed.
Five-year-old William Paul enjoyed the craft stations at the PAROC. He said his favorite thing about Earth Day was “helping make animal tracks with clay.”
Sally Sanchez, Patricia Saenz Reyes, and Luis Diaz led the Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow (HOTT) Vamos a Pescar fishing activity with Ernesto Flores from the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department. Each reflected on what Earth Day means to them.
“It’s all about the outdoors, and having a great time,” Sanchez said.
“It’s nature, and taking care of our world and our environment,” Saenz Reyes shared.
Flores said, “It is a time to remember that the ground we stand on is alive. We must take care of and nurture the earth, appreciate it, and put its care at the forefront of our minds.”
Seventh grader Luis Diaz is a Junior Ambassador for Vamos a Pescar. At 13 years old, he is the youngest fishing instructor with the program. He shared his thoughts about Earth Day.
“It’s teaching youth about the outdoors, taking them fishing and exploring nature, how to cast a rod," he said, adding, “And it’s about being thankful for peaceful nature, that helps us be calm.”
Six-year-old Isla Givens was trying her hand at fishing Saturday morning. She explained that this was her first Earth Day in Emporia.
“It’s time to come outdoors and fish!” she exclaimed.
It was windy and chilly on the large PAROC upper deck, but numerous ESU student volunteers staffed a variety of booths for Earth Day. ESU freshman Jacob Heinz and senior Brandon Wheeler offered a variety of plants for sale from the ESU greenhouse. Wheeler noted that their work as students, volunteers, and members of the ESU Wildlife and Fisheries Club was to “help educate the public about the importance of caring for the environment.”
Ezra Harris is completing first grade at Logan Avenue Elementary School this spring. While patiently waiting in line at the bake sale table to select a treat, he shared his thoughts about Earth Day.
“Helping the environment, picking up trash," Harris said. "That’s what Earth Day means to me.”
For more information about the PAROC, contact Mayes at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center, located at 601 E. 18th Ave. on the north side of the ESU campus. Visit the website at esuparoc.com, find them on Facebook, or phone them at 620-341-5727.
