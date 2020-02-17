State legislators Dave Baker and Rick Wilborn told a crowded conference room in Cottonwood Falls Saturday that they will continue to fight for them at the Statehouse.
The stop at Grand Central Hotel and Grill was one of several the duo is making on a legislative coffee tour throughout their districts.
One of the most discussed issues both Saturday and statewide throughout 2020 legislative session was Medicaid expansion. On Jan. 9, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning announced a bipartisan proposal for Medicaid expansion that would lead to coverage of an estimated 130,000-150,000 Kansas residents. It would also unlock $1 billion in annual federal funding.
Despite the bipartisan agreement, passage is still far from guaranteed. On Feb. 7, Senate President Susan Wagle responded to an anti-abortion amendment she championed failing to get the votes it needed to get on the August Primary ballot by sending 11 House-passed health care bills and two Senate bills back to committee.
Baker, the District 68 Representative from Council Grove, said one area that is being overlooked is the help expansion would provide to nursing homes throughout the state.
“I’m a huge proponent of Medicaid expansion,” he said. “What we’ve got now is a really good bill, and we need to figure out a way to get that bill across the line. We need to do a better job of taking care of our senior citizens.
“We need Medicaid expansion. I visit a lot of nursing homes, and they need help to keep those places open.”
Wilborn, the District 35 Senator from McPherson, opened the discussion by talking about issues he’s working on within his committees. Along with trying to settle a dispute between the banks and credit unions in the state as part of the Financial and Insurance Committee and overseeing a rate study with the Utilities Committee, Wilborn chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. That committee is tasked with figuring out a way to reform the state’s criminal justice system.
He said the prisons across the state are full, and changes must be made to sentencing guidelines to help alleviate that problem.
“Right now, 60 percent of those incarcerated in the state of Kansas have either a drug or a mental health problem,” Wilborn said. “Mental health is pervasive across the state. We have to have regional mental health facilities to help alleviate some of that overcrowding.”
Baker said the push for rural broadband has been front and center of his work with the House Rural Revitalization Committee.
He said the lack of broadband is harming everything from tourism to agricultural production to economic development in rural Kansas. He said he has gone so far as to telling his colleagues from larger cities that if they don’t get the issue figured out, they won’t have any food to eat.
“These guys in the legislature, they have good intentions,” Baker said. “They just don’t understand that rural Kansas always ends up being the unintended victims of their misguided good intentions.”
Another committee he has worked on that has been busy is the House Tax Committee. He said of those on which he serves, it’s his favorite — though he admits that, because he asks a lot of questions, he might not be a favorite among is colleagues.
He said there are currently 1,700 exemptions written into the tax codes, accounting for $6 billion per year in lost collections. He is in favor of going through and removing some of those exemptions.
One item he would like added to that list, however, is sales tax on food. He said the tax on food is actually causing the state to lose money because those in towns near a border are going across state lines to buy groceries.
“Every percent we take off is worth $65 million,” Baker said.
He is also in favor of Gov. Kelly’s tax on internet sales. He said that tax should be added on the federal level, as only a handful of states have taken steps to collect taxes on purchases made online.
South Dakota, for example, has a tax, but for each company, the first $100,000 per month is exempted.
“I’m not a fan of giving a $100,000 exemption to Amazon when all of my friends who have brick and mortar businesses — the ones who built this state — get no exemption,” Baker said. “That’s wrong.”
Both legislators promised the full room of constituents that they will continue to work for them in Topeka. Both being from rural Kansas, that is where their interests lie.
“Rural Kansas is under threat right now,” Wilborn said. “The disparity between rural and urban has never been greater.”
“We need people who will look out for rural Kansas,” Baker said. “And there are not many of us.”
