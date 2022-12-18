A Wetmore woman remained in critical condition Sunday after a deadly wreck on the Kansas Turnpike in central Lyon County.
Anna Segenhagen, 76, was in “critical care” at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, an operator said.
Her husband, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, died Friday afternoon about four miles north of the Emporia interchange. State troopers say he was driving south when he lost control while passing a vehicle around 4:20 p.m.
The Segenhagens' van overturned several times, then wound up in a ditch. The husband was pronounced dead at the scene. Both people in the van wore seat belts.
