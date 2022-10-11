USD 253 will offer self-guided tours of Walnut Elementary School next week.
From 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, families and community stakeholders are invited to view the facility improvements provided by the district's 2019 bond referendum.
According to district community relations director Lyndel Landgren, upgrades at Walnut Elementary include a new storm shelter gymnasium, four new classrooms, renovations to the cafeteria and existing classrooms, a front office expansion including a secure entry, and additional student support spaces.
Emporia Public Schools will be closed Oct. 20 - 21 for parent teacher conferences.
