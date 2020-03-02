Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation announced Monday that its subsidiary, Hopkins Canada, Inc. has acquired the automotive-related product lines from Loxcreen Canada LTD., Ontario, Canada, a subsidiary of M-D Building Products, Inc. of Oklahoma.
The acquisition includes the established brand names PolarGrip, Topsi, Eskimo and Essentia inventory, patents and intellectual property for the winter ice scraper and snowbrushes; vehicle cleaning; automotive, window and floor squeegees; and the log stacker. These product lines were part of M-D’s March 2018 acquisition of the hardware-related assets of Québec-based RCR International, Inc. and its Chicago-based wholly-owned subsidiary, WJ Dennis.
The acquisition strengthens Hopkins’ leadership position in the Canadian market by supplementing its existing winter, vehicle cleaning, and 2x4 Basics project bracket product lines.
“We are pleased to add these former RCR products to our portfolio and continue to grow our position in Canada,” Hopkins President and Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Kraft said. “This addition provides us the ability to provide our existing customers and new customers with the broadest line of auto care products in Canada and the United States."
“We are excited with the reach of Hopkins and their ability to further grow these former RCR product lines,” President M-D Canada Giuseppe (Joe) Comitale said. “Hopkins’ focus on this market and the fit with their existing lines will benefit our mutual customers.”
Hopkins will transfer the distribution of the these product lines to its manufacturing and distribution facility in Blenheim, Ontario, where it currently distributes its winter, towing, cleaning, fluid management, vehicle accessory and other product lines to the Canadian and export markets.
Recent acquisitions by Hopkins include the Tiger Accessory Group, a leader in trailer and auxiliary lighting and cleaning products; Acme Chamois, the leader in automotive chamois, Air Power America, the leader of oil extraction technology for automotive and marine engines, Bell Automotive Products, interior and vehicle accessories; Mallory, the market leader in Canada for snow tools and in North America for gas station squeegees; the fluid management drain pans and ramps of F3 Brands; Mr. Funnel, a simple but effective line of portable fuel filters that remove water, dirt and debris from all types of fuels; and TowDaddy line of towed vehicle wire harness kits.
Headquartered in Emporia, Hopkins is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of quality, innovative specialized towing products and functional accessories for the automotive and recreational vehicle aftermarkets. Hopkins markets its products under a number of well-recognized brand names, including: Hopkins Towing Solutions Trailer Wiring, Lighting and Brake Control Products; Detailer’s Choice, Carrand, AutoSpa, Tanner’s Select, Pacific Coast, RainX and Oxi-Clean Vehicle Cleaning Products; Mallory squeegees; Flo-Tool Fluid Management Products; Bell, Victor, Monkey Grip and Go Gear Vehicle Accessories; Sub-Zero and Mallory Snow and Ice Tools; BrakeBuddy RV tow brakes; Blazer auxiliary lighting; nVISION Vehicle Safety Products; Arm and Hammer and DUO Automotive Air Fresheners; and Juice Booster Cables.
Founded in 1953, the company has been guided by the philosophy that its products will deliver meaningful innovation, performance and value to the consumer. Hopkins has North American manufacturing and distribution in the US, (i.e., Kansas and Oklahoma); in Canada in Blenheim, Ontario and in Mexico in Juarez, Chihuahua. For more information on Hopkins, visit its website at www.HopkinsMfg.com.
