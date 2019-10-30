Joyce A. Deskines, 79, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas and formerly of Emporia, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Stormont Vail Medical Center, Topeka, Kansas.
Joyce Arlene Stuck was born August 19, 1940 in El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Opal (Wolfe) Stuck. She married Lloyd Deskines November 6, 1959. He passed away December 19, 2011 in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Their son, Steve, passed away in Cottonwood Falls on May 12, 2000.
Joyce is survived by her son, Scott, Grand Island, Nebraska; daughter, Cynthia Rausch, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas; brother, George Stuck, Emporia; sisters, Joan Bailey, Emporia, and Debbie Marlow, Vandalia, Ohio; as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was a Registered Nurse and had worked at Newman Memorial County Hospital and Emporia Rest Home, both in Emporia, and later worked for Klepper Oil in Emporia. She had attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. No services are planned at this time.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia Friends of the Zoo. Contributions may be sent through the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.