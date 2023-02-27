SOS, Inc. will receive more than $57,000 in federal grants to help support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday.
According to a written release, the grants are part of more than $2 million in grant awards to improve how the state supports victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.
SOS, Inc. will receive $33,477 in 2023 S.T.O.P. WAWA Grant Awards and an additional $23,561 in 2023 SASP Grant Awards.
These grants are provided through the Federal Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program (S.T.O.P. VAWA). The grant program supports efforts to respond to crimes against women by developing, training, or expanding units of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and court personnel, specifically targeting crimes against women.
“We must do all we can to ensure survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault have the support and resources they need to navigate their traumatic experience and demand justice,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding strengthens Kansas’ victim services and legal assistance programs to advance that mission and promote coordinated community responses for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.”
Funds from the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) assist programs in providing victims of sexual assault with crisis intervention and accompaniment and advocacy assistance through the medical and criminal justice processes. The funds also provide educational information to survivors of sexual assault.
Funds are available through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.
