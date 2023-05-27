Do you run a successful small business that is thriving, contributing to your local economy, and giving back to the community? If so, then enter now for a chance to be named America’s Top Small Business.
The contest, run by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will recognize top small businesses across America and one will be awarded the $25,000 grand prize. You can read more about it and find a link to the application at https://www.uschamber.com/co/good-company/americas-top-small-business/americas-top-small-business-guide. The deadline to apply is July 7, 2023.
Following is a round-up of business information from business journalist Jeanette Mulvey.
Run your business better! Running a business inevitably involves dealing with lots of problems — big and small. And while those problems may seem challenging, you might find them easier to manage using one of two problem-solving approaches: rational and creative. Rational problem-solving involves defining the problem, brainstorming solutions, and taking action; creative problem-solving encourages generating creative ideas and being open-minded. Learn more on how to make both work for you at https://www.uschamber.com/co/grow/thrive/problem-solving-techniques-for-business-owners.
Increasing inclusion in the workplace: Many LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs face unique challenges and lack access to the same opportunities as other business owners. In fact, data from the Boston Consulting Group shows that 75% of LGBTQ+ employees have experienced a negative workplace interaction related to their identity. However, the ten resources mentioned in this article at https://www.uschamber.com/co/start/strategy/lgbtq-owned-business-resources aim to bridge this gap.
For starters, the online platform LGBTQ Inclusion Hub for Small Businesses offers guidance on creating inclusive workplaces, while the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce provides certification and networking opportunities. Lesbians Who Tech offers coding scholarships and support for LGBTQ+ individuals in the tech industry and StartOut provides resources and mentoring specifically for LGBTQ+ founders. Reaching Out supports LGBTQ+ individuals and students with job searches, networking, and mentoring opportunities.
Don’t get burned out. Entrepreneur burnout is a significant issue and threat to success, although recent research suggests that business owners are at a lower risk compared to employees. A study from the University of Amsterdam found that while entrepreneurs work harder, they need less recovery time after work. Entrepreneurs also experience greater personal work autonomy, leading to higher satisfaction with their work.
Recognizing burnout can be challenging, but signs include dreading work, changes in mood or personality, physical symptoms, and constant fatigue. Recovery from burnout can be achieved through self-care techniques like finding "you" time, resting, setting boundaries, and saying no. To prevent long-term burnout, stay connected with family and friends, improve time-management skills, get enough sleep, spend time outdoors, and join entrepreneurial groups.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce stands ready to help with a wide array of events, resources, and people that can help you grow your business. Stop by our offices in the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St., call us at 620-342-1600, or visit our websites at www.emporiakschamber.org and www.emporiaopportunity.com.
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
