City Commission today
The Emporia City Commission meets for an action session at 7 p.m. today in the Municipal Courtroom, 518 Mechanic St. The commission will consider approving a bid for the Industrial Road widening project and consider accepting a grant from the Jones Trust for improvements at Eastside Memorial Park.
Road G railroad crossing closed today
Road G will be closed at the railroad crossing today. BNSF will make repairs to a track surface issue. The crossing will be closed from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. so they can run a surface machine through it.
Lyon County Commission meets
The Lyon County Commission meets at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Lyon County Courthouse. Representatives from Flint Hills Community Health Center will be on hand to the organization's quarterly report. Time is set aside at 9:45 a.m. for public comment.
Free fans
The Salvation Army still has fans to give away. Walk-in's are welcome from 2 - 5 p.m. July 26. Just bring a photo ID with a Lyon County address and come pick up a free fan, if you have not already received one. No proof of income, required. First come, first served: while supplies last.
Back to school assistance
The Salvation Army will accept applications for back to school assistance between July 23 - July 26 at 327 Constitution St. Appointments are needed.
All applicants are required to bring picture ID, proof of all persons living in the home, proof of students’ ages, proof of all income or picture ID, food benefits approval statement from DCF and proof of students’ ages. Qualifying students will receive supplies as needed, a back pack and clothing.
For more information or to make an appointment contact Rose or Suzanne at 342-3093.
A Planet for Goldilocks
The community is invited to learn about the planet’s perfection with a free screening of “A Planet for Goldilocks” at the ESU Peterson Planetarium. There will be showings 2 p.m. Thursday and July 23. This film is suitable for sixth grade and older. Seating is limited, so register by calling 340-6451 or emailing chenaultm@emporialibrary.org. Peterson Planetarium is located on campus in the Science Hall, room 31.
WPS meets
Widowed Persons Service meets the first Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month at a local restaurant in the Emporia area.
WPS provides a supportive group of individuals who have also lost a spouse and have faced the challenges and decisions of the day-to-day aspects of living without a spouse. Men and women who themselves have been through the grieving process are able to offer special support and friendship to those who are newly widowed. There is no fee or obligation to attend; you will simply purchase your own meal. WPS gathers at 5 p.m. and food orders are placed at 5:30 p.m. Any widowed person is welcome to join for good food and supportive fellowship.
The next meeting is Thursday at Pizza Ranch, 3000 W. 18th Ave.
Anyone who has experienced the death of a spouse is welcome.
Ice cream social
Neosho Rapids Methodist Women will hold its July Ice Cream Social at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Neosho Rapids Community Building. This will be a freewill offering to help with church expenses and scholarships. There will be homemade ice cream, pies and cakes. Sandwiches, chips and drinks, too. The Bazaar quilt will be displayed. There will be baked goods and vegetables for sale.
Republican women meet
The Lyon County Republican Women will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the meeting room at the Emporia Public Library. Members are reminded to bring extra products for SOS. All Republican women are invited. For information, call 487-4052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.