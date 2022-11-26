Reviewed by Lynn Bonney
“The Palace Papers,” By Tina Brown. Crown, New York, 2022. $35.
“Once upon a time.” Those well-known words begin so many stories that have enchanted generations of children. They promise an entry into a world where dreams come true, where fantasy becomes reality, where the prince and the princess fall in love.
Of course, those stories end with “They lived happily ever after.” It’s a lovely thought, but children grow up and become adults who will learn the truth: “Ever after” is a long time to live happily.
But even as adults, we hold onto the promise, which may help explain the ongoing fascination with royal folks’ doings. Author Tina Brown satisfies a bit of that fascination in “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil.”
The Windsors, seen through Brown’s eyes, manage to be exceptional and ho-hum at the same time. Weaving the stories of Elizabeth II and Philip with their children and grandchildren, Brown shows why she deserves the reputation she has developed for getting behind the scenes. She relies on a network of insiders, some named, some not, to reveal who did what, who said what, and how much care is needed to protect “The Firm.”
Take, for example, the women of Windsor: Camilla, Diana, Meghan. Each knew (or thought she knew) what she wanted. Each was determined to attain her goal. Only one would succeed, although the end of her story has yet to be written. Camilla has the genes of a mistress, Brown notes. It remains to be seen how she will fare as a queen. Diana, for all that she seemed to be the wronged party in Charles and Camilla’s not-so-private affair, was capable of making statements of her own, through her wardrobe choices and activities. She would plan a private supper with her boys, while their father sat alone at the dining table, presumably wondering what happened to the family dinner he had expected.
As for Meghan, she seems to have had little idea of what it means to be part of the royal family. Brown writes that William, Harry’s brother and future king, worried that the Harry-and-Meghan affair was moving too fast. If the relationship became permanent, “Meghan would be giving up everything she knew: her career, which was a huge part of her identity, and her life in North America. She knew almost nobody in London and had little understanding of British culture.” She would marry into a family that lived by the maxim “Never complain, never explain.”
The world has yet to see how the Windsor saga will play out. As the latest chapters of “The Crown” will be broadcast on television, fascinated fans will gather to see how the royals are portrayed and how the portrayals compare with real life, if the lives of the Windsors are anything approaching real.
Yes, they may have crowns and coaches and they may live in palaces. But Brown presents a family that wrestle in their own way with problems that are all too familiar, underscoring just how elusive “happily ever after” turns out to be.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
