The ELC-Z zoning workshop series concluded Thursday evening at the Civic Building with a discussion on residential and other personal property topics.
City of Emporia Planning and Zoning Officer Joe Foster and Lyon County Planning and Zoning Officer Sam Seeley took turns fielding questions from concerned parties, many of whom took issue not so much with proposed zoning regulations, but aspects of the comprehensive plan.
In Nov. 2017, Lyon County and City of Emporia officials completed and unanimously adopted a joint zoning regulations draft known as PlanELC. Since then, both have been working to update their zoning regulations for its support in implementation. PlanELC includes diagrams and proposed concepts for future growth, including drawings of what streets could look like in a more modern downtown area and more. Addressing issues with some of the possible design choices, Seeley reminded those in attendance that the comprehensive plan would never supersede existing zoning regulations.
“For instance, we never use the comprehensive plan today over the current zoning regulations, either,” Seeley said. “We’ve never gone and said, ‘Well, the comprehensive plan says this, so never mind what the regulations say.’ We use it for reasoning to see if structures align with it, but we don’t use it as the primary reason for approving or denying something. It’s a statute requirement that we have to have [a comprehensive plan] before we even do zoning in the city or county.”
City Commissioner Rob Gilligan went further, saying it was unlikely anyone in the room would see most of the comprehensive plan concepts be implemented anytime soon.
“We can spend a lot of time arguing over the vision, but that’s really not going to happen unless — worst case scenario — something like a serious tornado happens,” Gilligan said. “In reality, that’s going to be a decade-long conversation if that were to happen … In worrying about [the concepts], you’ll be spinning your wheels about things we’ll probably never get around to in my lifetime. The goal is for us to figure out how we can better repurpose and redevelop the community as it exists to make it more user-friendly for everybody.”
Changing focus to more pressing matters, Foster and Seeley again encouraged those with questions or concerns to take an involved role in the drafting of the new zoning handbook, pointing to the structure and street standards section — which begins on page 50 of the current draft — as an area where comments were especially valued.
The most recent copy of the zoning handbook can be accessed on both the city and county websites as well as the @LyCoPlanningZoningFPM Facebook page. Input on the current draft of the zoning handbook can be made until Monday, at which time planning officials will set out to complete a new draft sometime within the next 60 days. Additional time for comments will be allotted with the new draft as well, but are appreciated as soon as possible.
“The zoning regulations are living documents,” Foster said. “Even with our current regulations, we have to make modifications all the time … So, there are practical implications for looking at the regulations and making them what we need to fit our community.”
Those with questions on zoning can reach out to Foster through email at jfoster@emporia-kansas.gov or by phone at 343-4268. Seeley can be reached at either sseeley@lyoncounty.org or 341-3471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.