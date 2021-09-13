In rankings released Monday, Sept. 13, by U.S. News & World Report, Emporia State University was the highest ranked Kansas public regional institution as well as the only one that ranked in social mobility for its graduates.
ESU, classified by U.S. News as a Regional Midwest University, ranked No. 82 overall on the list that combined both public and private institutions. With private institutions removed, ESU ranked No. 20 on the Midwest regional list.
"Social mobility" in general refers to individuals' and groups' changes in social positions over time. The social mobility list "measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants," according to U.S. News regarding the methodology used in this 37th year of rankings. Students who receive Pell Grants typically come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually, with most money going to students with total family incomes below $20,000.
ESU, tied for No. 56, is the only public Kansas regional institution on the social mobility rankings from U.S. News.
ESU President Allison D. Garrett believes these rankings point to the university's success in equipping students for their future.
"We give our students the tools they need to achieve, meeting them where they are and helping them transform into who they want to become," Garrett said.
That includes creating new, relevant academic programs and ensuring hands-on experiences are pervasive throughout the Emporia State University curriculum.
"ESU is a door to endless opportunities," Garrett said.
