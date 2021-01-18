In a game where both teams traded scoring runs instead of buckets, Emporia State was unable to hold on long enough against Missouri Southern, falling 75-64 at White Arena on Saturday.
The Hornets (6-5) used a 10-3 run to take a 26-18 lead just over 10 minutes into the game. However, the Lions (5-5) responded by upping the ante and ended the half on a 23-9 run to take a 41-35 lead into halftime.
Emporia State had been held scoreless for the final 2:49 of the first half, and didn’t score again until the 18:21 mark of the second.
However, redshirt freshman Mayuom Buom threw down a dunk at the 17 minute mark of the second half to draw the Hornets back to within six points at 47-41. That dunk seemed to galvanize the Emporia State squad.
“Whenever I get a dunk, it energizes our bench and helps us a lot on defense and offense to keep on going even harder,” Buom said afterward.
Buom’s score was the beginning of a 14-3 Hornet run that put them back on top 53-50.
But Emporia State was never able to secure the lead and Missouri Southern went on another run, this time a 13-2 clip to take a 63-55 lead.
The Hornets would battle back to get within four again, but they were never able to put together another scoring streak to pull ahead.
Head coach Craig Doty was particularly struck by his team’s difficulties with turnovers and 3-point shooting in the game.
“We don’t deserve to win if we turn the basketball over this many times,” Doty said. “And even though we did turn Missouri Southern over 17 times and we beat them bad on the glass and we had 12 offensive rebounds to their four overall, if you turn the ball over 20 times and you shoot 4 of 24 from behind the 3-point line, those aren’t ways to consistently win basketball games. Because you can make up for a 4-for-24 3-point shooting night if you don’t have those turnovers, and unfortunately the combination effect of both faults doesn’t really give you a chance to finish basketball games.”
Doty also lauded Missouri Southern for its defensive game plan going into the game and how it was able to disrupt Emporia State offensively.
“They really focused on shutting down Jumah’ri Turner,” he said. “They denied him nearly all over the court. They put a ton of pressure defense on Austin Downing. Again, they forced a lot of turnovers, they made us uncomfortable and their plan was to bully us and be really physical and it caused us problems.”
Doty was disappointed that his team allowed Missouri Southern’s Lawson Jenkins to put up 19 points — 15 of which came on 3-pointers — and acknowledged that he and his coaching staff needed to do a better job of making sure the players understood scouting reports more fully.
“This stuff has been presented to our guys, but as a coaching staff, if our guys don’t absorb it, it’s ultimately on us,” he said. “There’s a lot of information going their way. We’ll continue to work on these game plans and scout personnel and team-wise and we’ll do our best to get our guys to absorb it so we’re not getting lit up and letting guys have their career highs from behind the arc.”
The Hornets have a week off until they take on Washburn at home next Saturday. Jumah’ri Turner said that this will give the team an opportunity to refocus and come out better against the Ichabods.
“[We’ll] go super hard in practice, watch a lot of film and stay ready,” Turner said. “This was a tough loss but we’ve got to understand that this league is tough so we can’t keep our heads down. We’ve got to let this hurt for a little bit but be ready to work next practice.”
Emporia State was led in scoring by Jumah’ri Taylor with 20. Austin Downing added 11 and Buom had 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.