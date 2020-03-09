Special to The Gazette
Chase County Attorney William R. Halvorsen released a statement Monday announcing that the Chase County Attorney’s Office had cleared troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol of any wrongdoing in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in January.
The statement from Halvorsen reads, in its entirety:
“On March 6, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reviewed with me its investigative findings relating to the shooting of Dustin S. Schultz-Bergin on Jan. 23, 2020, by a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper on [Interstate] 35 in southeastern Chase County. Mr. Schultz-Bergin survived the shooting and is now in Federal custody.
“Based upon the investigative facts, I have determined that the involved Troopers’ actions were reasonable and legally justified.
“Because Mr. Schultz-Bergin is a defendant in an ongoing Federal prosecution by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, and because it is likely that I will file state charges against him in Chase County District Court in the future, I will not at this time release the factual underpinnings for my decision. Accordingly, there will be nothing further released.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.