An Emporia native has taken on an important role with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
James Gardner was selected as the chamber membership director. He started in his new role today, July 5.
James Gardner Named Chamber Membership Director
Gardner was born and raised in Emporia. He and his wife, Misty Gardner, opened Next Level Nursing Solutions, LLC in 2021. The company is currently relocating to new offices at 606 Commercial St., in downtown Emporia.
He said he's excited to join the chamber team as membership director. He wants to become more involved with the community and meet new people. His experience as a business owner gives him a good understanding of challenges facing local businesspeople.
“I am excited to start this new chapter of my life, and I look forward to working with the Emporia business community," Gardner said.
Chamber president and CEO Jeanine McKenna was excited about Gardner's new role.
“James brings enthusiasm and a genuine interest in local businesses to our team, and I am confident you will see him as a valuable addition to our staff," she said.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization of more than 350 area businesses that join forces to accomplish collectively what no one business could do individually. Our mission is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success. The organization is currently focusing on business advocacy and development, leadership, and membership development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.