While the City of Emporia may not be hosting its own fireworks display this year, area residents will still have the opportunity to celebrate as loudly and colorfully as they see fit.
In response to Wednesday’s cancellation, several Gazette readers voiced their displeasure on social media, with some seemingly worried they would need to leave town in order to enjoy anything resembling Fourth of July festivities. According to city officials however, that won’t be the case.
“Residents are still going to be able to shoot off their own fireworks as they usually would,” Assistant City Manager Lane Massey said. “That’s not going to be something the city has an issue with, it was really just a matter of mass gatherings when making the decision to cancel the formal display.”
Massey said the main thing for residents to keep in mind would simply be continuing to meet the requirements of the city-wide fireworks ordinance, which has been in effect since 2017.
“The sale and discharge … off fireworks shall be allowed within the corporate limits of the City of Emporia between June 27 and July 5 of each calendar year, from the hours of 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., except on the 3rd and 4th of July during which hours of sale and discharge shall be from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.,” the ordinance reads in-part. “No fireworks may be discharged on real property without permission of the owner or person/entity in control of the property. The discharge of fireworks is specifically prohibited on street rights-of-way, in city parks, city golf courses, city parking lots, recreation fields, David Traylor Zoo, Lee Beran Recreation Center, Jones Aquatic Center, and all federal, state, county or city owned or leased real property with the city limits of Emporia. No fireworks shall be discharged within 200 feet of the property line of any hospital, school or nursing home.”
The ordinance additionally outlines fireworks banned within the city limits.
“Illegal fireworks are bottle rockets, sparklers with metal rods and unmanned aerial luminaries … and any other class of non-consumer pyrotechnic devices which requires a special permit to possess, store or use. Such fireworks shall remain banned within the city limits unless a permit is issued therefore.”
A full copy of the ordinance can be accessed at fire.emporia-kansas.gov/files/fireworksord2017.pdf. Additional information and applications outlining the sale of fireworks — which will function the same as last year — can also be accessed on the fire department’s website at fire.emporia-kansas.gov/files/retailfireworksinfo.pdf.
“Since there’s a checklist of things vendors are required to have when they register their stands, I would encourage them not to wait until the last minute,” City Clerk Kerry Sull said. “Most people will have their stands set up and checked by the fire marshal by the time June 27 rolls around. Sometimes stands are still being inspected before they actually sell that day, and they may have to make some changes to meet the requirements. We’d like to get that done as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.