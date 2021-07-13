Courtesy ESU Athletics
The MIAA will mark the return of a full football season with the 2021 MIAA Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 27, in The Little Theater of Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City, Mo.
Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins will be joined by linebacker Jace McDown and offensive lineman Hayden Reed.
Higgins will begin his 15th year as the head coach at his alma mater. He is 133-77 in 18 seasons as a head coach including an 82-68 record in 13 seasons with the Hornets.
He is ranked second in wins among active MIAA coaches and has taken Emporia State to the postseason five times in the last seven seasons. The Hornets’ 63 wins and five postseason appearances rank second in the MIAA since 2012.
McDown was a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy and was named the MIAA Fall Male Student-Athlete of the Year for 2019-20. He was also an honorable mention All-American and first team All-MIAA selection at linebacker for the Hornets in 2019.
He finished the 2019 season tied for second in the MIAA with 95 total tackles and led the league with 58 solo tackles, as Emporia State was ranked second in the MIAA in total defense and third in scoring defense. He was ranked 28th nationally in solo tackles.
The senior-to-be has 231 career tackles in 33 career games, with 222 of them coming in his previous two seasons before the 2020 season was canceled.
He was named second team All-MIAA as a sophomore after leading the MIAA with 127 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, and five forced fumbles. He was ranked third in the nation in forced fumbles, fourth in total tackles and eighth in solo tackles in 2018.
Reed is in his fifth year at Emporia State but is still just a junior in eligibility and has started all 23 games for Emporia State over the last two full seasons. He was the first freshman to start at center for the Hornets under Coach Higgins since Lance Uhles in 2008.
He has anchored an offensive line that has allowed Emporia State to average 400 yards per game over the last two years and ranked second in the MIAA in total offense in 2018.
All interviews from the podium will be broadcast live on the MIAA Digital Network for free. The MIAA preseason polls will be announced at the beginning of the day.
Fans who want to participate in media day can tweet a question for their favorite team or coach or student-athlete using the hashtag #AskMIAA. Any question asked by an individual who uses the hashtag will receive a prize courtesy of the MIAA office. Players and coaches will be available for individual interviews starting at 11:00 a.m.
The Hornets are scheduled to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla. The home opener is set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, from Jones Field at Welch Stadium. Season tickets are on sale now at emporiastatetickets.com.
Press Conference Schedule — MIAA Digital Network
9:30 a.m. — Commissioner Mike Racy and MIAA Football Supervisor of Officials Phil Laurie
10:00 a.m. — Missouri Southern
10:15 a.m. — Nebraska-Kearney
10:30 a.m. — Pittsburg State
11:00 a.m. — Central Missouri
11:15 a.m. — Fort Hays State
11:30 a.m. — Central Oklahoma
12:00 p.m. — Lincoln
12:15 p.m. — Northwest Missouri
12:30 p.m. — Northeastern State
1:00 p.m. — Emporia State
1:15 p.m. — Missouri Western
1:30 p.m. — Washburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.