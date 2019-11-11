Bitter cold may have forced Monday’s Veterans Day Memorial Program inside the warmer confines of the Anderson Building, but the weather did little to affect the attendance — or mood.
More than 100 local residents took time to honor the commitment of service members both past and present, many wearing patriotic clothing or other commemorative ribbons under their winter coats. The ceremony began with a traditional raising of the colors while members of the Emporia High School band performed The Star-Spangled Banner. After scouts from Troop 157 led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance, U.S. Army Sergeant and VFW Post 1980 Commander Mike White gave a brief history of the holiday and a broader look at the country’s veteran population.
“The military men and women who serve and protect the U.S. come from all walks of life; they’re parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors and coworkers that remain an important part of their communities …” White said. “There are 18 million living veterans (in 2018) that served in at least one war.”
White then invited Gold Star Mother Maria Lang to the podium to discuss the importance of remembering the many veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. Lang’s son, David, was killed in action while serving in Iraq in 2007.
“As an American Gold Star Mother, we keep the memories of our sons and daughters alive by working to help veterans, those currently serving in the military and their families in our community ...” Lang said. “For those actively serving, please keep sending cards and emails, and keep those care packages going. Remind them that we here at home are thinking of them, and that we care about them and pray for them. When you see a veteran that’s wearing a cap with their branch of service, just take a moment to thank them. A small gesture can mean a lot.”
Students from Olpe-area schools then reenforced the theme of thankfulness in Lang’s speech, each reading their own essays about how to properly honor veterans.
“We owe veterans our love and respect,” eighth-grade student Katie Robert said. “So the next time you see a veteran, be sure to say, ‘Thank you.’ You’d be surprised how much it will mean to them. I would like to say, ‘Thank you, veterans, for risking your lives and giving us a free country.’”
Before the ceremony concluded with a combined firing squad and playing of Taps, the final speech was given by U.S. Army veteran Frank Lowery who provided an update for ongoing projects to Emporia’s All Veterans Memorial. Lowery said residents could expect additions to the site in the near future.
“Now, when you drive by the memorial, you’ll see 11 stones, each engraved with 80 names of veterans who have been honored by the comrades, their families, and their loved ones ...” Lowery said. “Stone number 12 is at the engravers and we’re hoping to get the sign-offs in place to get it mounted. We’re extended to the north and west of the memorial. Basically, we added a third of an acre more to the park, and we just hope to keep growing.
“We don’t feel that Veterans Day is just one day of the year. Every day is a day to honor veterans. That memorial and that park is named the All Veterans Memorial for a reason. We honor all veterans from all eras, from all walks, from all branches. Their service to this country involved sacrifice, and we want to honor that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.