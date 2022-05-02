Karl E. Otto, 89, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away April 28, 2022, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. He was born August 26, 1932, in Richfield, Kansas, the son of John Wilbur and Hazel Petersen Otto. Karl has resided in Lyons since 1955, formerly of Bristol, Colorado. He graduated from Granada High School, Granada, Colorado with the class of 1950 and attended Colorado A&M University. Karl received an associates degree in agriculture from Lamar Community College in Lamar, Colorado. He was a livestock order buyer and rancher. Karl was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, member of the Kansas Livestock Association, and volunteer for the Lyons Fire Department. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and collecting antique toys and metal banks.
On July 25, 1954, Karl was united in marriage with Mary Frances Crandall in Little River, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his three children, Karen Pendlay and husband Greg of Emporia, KS, Jeff Otto and wife Judy of Wichita, KS, and Mark Otto and wife Lisa of Grand Canyon, AZ; daughter-in-law, Carol Coffman of Emporia, KS; sister, Helen Dorris of Lamar, CO; eight grandchildren, Meredith Wagner and husband Jake of Americus, KS, Michelle Pendlay of Emporia, KS, Sean Otto and wife Amy of Kansas City, KS, Aaron Otto and wife Molly of Emporia, KS, Brandon Otto of Lyons, KS, Drew Otto and wife Brandi of Lyons, KS, Mark Tyler Otto and wife Riley of Marysville, OH, and Jenna Otto of Grand Canyon, AZ; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Karl is preceded in death by his parents; son, Karl Otto II; and two brothers, Milton and Harley Otto.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, with Pastor Kim Shank officiating. Burial will follow at the Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River, Kansas. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Monday, May 2, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, Rice County 4-H, or Hetlinger Developmental Services, Emporia in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. KO says “Leave your tie at home”.
