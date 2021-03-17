The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance in locating a person of interest in a case under investigation.
According to Crime Stoppers, the individual — a male dressed in a ball cap and a dark jacket — is only a person of interest at this time.
If you have information that you think could solve this crime or others, submit your anonymous tip to Lyon county Crime Stoppers by calling 620-342-2273, using the P3 smartphone tip app, or the P3 website at www.p3tips.com.
If your tip leads to the successful apprehension or prosecution of the suspects or recovery of property, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
(1) comment
Wouldn’t the location of the store be key in finding that person?
It’s obviously a Casey’s with a single front door. So it could be east or south Casey’s in Emporia or the one in Americus. At 6 o’clock in the morning if their camera time is correct.
