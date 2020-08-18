D. Alvin Hailey, 83, died August 16, 2020, at Newman Regional Health, Emporia. He was born May 3, 1937, on the family farm in rural Elmale, to William H. and Mary Elizabeth (Ramsey) Hailey. Alvin graduated from Elmdale High School. He was a life-long farmer and carpenter. Alvin enjoyed wood working; he made bear chairs for little kids and furniture for his family. He loved fishing and hunting and taught his grandchildren how to hunt, fish, and shoot. Alvin would volunteer at the Flint Hills Rodeo and take tickets at the gate. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Diamond Creek Watershed Foundation. For 17 years, Alvin and Georgia cared for 37 foster children. Alvin was in charge of the grounds keeping at Elmdale Cemetery, Elk Cemetery, and Diamond Creek Cemetery.
Alvin married Georgia M. Brown on November 21, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe. They shared 47 years of marriage before she died on December 26, 2011.
He is survived by: children, Jeff Hailey and wife Kim of South Souix City, NE, Tonia Gonzales and husband Robert of Wichita; grandchildren, Cathryne Gonzales, Stefanie Gonzales, Jordan Green, Dallas Gonzales, Cody Ellis; great-grandchildren, Kendylle, Presley, Adycin Green; sister, Ruthie Sollner of Burdick; sister-in-law, Millie Hailey of Augusta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; and 5 sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Andrew Seiler officiating. Burial will follow in Elmdale Stoehr G.A.R. Cemetery, Elmdale. Parish Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Family will greet friends after the rosary in the hall. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, family will not be present. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Building Fund in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.