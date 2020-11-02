Although the sun was still shining, the creatures of the night - and hundreds of other, friendlier characters — descended on downtown Emporia Saturday to partake in Emporia Main Street’s annual trick-or-treating event.
Dozens of costume-clad families could be seen walking Commercial Street throughout the morning and noontime hours, collecting bags of candy and other fall sweets from more than 20 local businesses and organizations.
The event was designed with safety in mind as participants were required to wear masks, which meant doubling up on the headwear for more than a few football players, astronauts and others putting on their spookiest faces. Those passing out treats got creative as well, moving things entirely outdoors with a collection of chutes, slides and other contraptions to reduce close contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.