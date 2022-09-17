Two children were injured when they lost control of an all-terrain vehicle near Americus Saturday afternoon.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Road 245. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies discovered that a 12 year old girl from Americus had been driving an Arctic Cat ATV when, for unknown reasons, she lost control.
Both she, and her 13-year-old passenger — a girl from Iowa — were ejected from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and were transported to Newman Regional Health for suspected injuries.
