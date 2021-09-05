ST. JOSEPH, MO. -- A late goal lifted Emporia State to a 1-0 win over Rockhurst in its season opener Friday afternoon.
Hannah Woolery put a Joanie Westcoat corner kick past the goalkeeper in the 87th minute to give the Hornets the victory in a match where Emporia State outshot Rockhurst 18-6 and outpaced Hawks 11-2 in shots on goal.
Mackenzie Dimarko had five shots on goal to lead the Hornets and Woolery and Angie Palmer had two apiece.
Goalkeeper Jillian Patton picked up her first clean sheet of the season.
Emporia State went on to defeat Concordia-St. Paul 5-2 Sunday afternoon.
The Hornets fell behind 1-0 just over a minute into the game but knotted things up in the 26th minute when Aislinn Hughes off a Woolery assist.
The Golden Bears took the lead back with a good just before halftime, but Emporia State scored four goals in the second half to pick up the victory. Dimarco scored twice and Kyleigh Roe and Westcoat each scored once.
Patton had three saves in the game.
The Hornets had a 17-10 edge in shots and a 9-5 edge in shots on goal.
Now sitting at 2-0 on the young season, Emporia State head to Pueblo, Colo., to take on Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday. It will then match up with Colorado Christian in Lakewood, Colo., on Sunday.
