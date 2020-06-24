Emporia City Commissioners heard capital improvement plan requests from eight separate departments Wednesday, as commissioners look ahead at future projects and purchases in the city's 5-year-plan.
Department heads from engineering, streets, the municipal airport, shop, public works, parks and recreation, the municipal golf course and the zoo, presented commissioners with needs for a variety of projects and purchases.
"Our capital improvement plan is one of those things that's about being forward-thinking for the community," Vice-Mayor and Commissioner Rob Gilligan said. "We're trying to identify major costs, major investments that we could have and how we can prepare for it."
Gilligan said the uncertainty of some revenue sources right now, given the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, may not immediately affect the CIP requests. Down the line, though, it gives the commissioners a better idea of where to go and what funding sources were available. But, the requests were also not items or projects that are unnecessary.
"There's always a need for us to do road repair, there's always a need for us to do upgrades and repairs to our waterlines and sewer lines," he said. "Being able to see that all laid out and highlight where those are, and I give a lot of credit to our staff because there's not a lot of wishlist items here."
It was important to approach those requests through a five-year budget, Gilligan said, because it gives the city a better understanding of its financial standing and the longterm financing strategies.
One of the projects commissioners will have to consider is work on Ninth Avenue. The road has been in need of repair for sometime, but the cost would be compounded due to the need for some waterline repairs underneath the roadway at the same time.
"We also drive through the community and we know that repairs need to be made," Gilligan said. "Underneath that, we also know that there's waterline repairs that need to occur and so, it makes the most sense to do the waterline repairs first so that when we do the road repairs we are not cutting holes into newly-paved roads."
Commissioners also heard from the city's external auditor Michael Keenan, with the city's 2019 annual report. This is the first year the city has used the Cochran Head Vick & Co. firm for the audit.
The city's audit came back favorably, and earned the city a CAFR award once again.
"We have three staff members that work in our budget finance office that are dedicated to maintaining and tracking the entire operations of the city — which is a $40 million-plus budget," Gilligan said. "We've been blessed to have such a great team for a long time. ... I think the audit reflects how hard they work."
Downtown events and the pandemic
Commissioners also spent some time with a preliminary discussion about the commission's role in public health amid the ongoing pandemic. With some larger events on the horizon in the coming months, commissioners were not yet able to agree on whether or not it was their call to give the green light for those events to happen.
"To me, it's certainly something that needs to be weighed in by our public health organization, our key community assets, our school district, technical college and university who are all working very hard at returning to the classroom," Gilligan said. "Returning to the classroom brings with it its own risk related to the pandemic. So, we as a community have to decide what risk we're willing to take. And it's all an unknown right now, but we're able to collect data. We shouldn't say, 'Well, we should do it because other people are doing it.' What we should be doing is saying, 'How can we weigh the risk of health against what the rewards of the event are?' To me, it comes down to an individual discussion."
More discussions on that front will be forthcoming in the coming weeks.
