Renee Hively has resigned her post as Lyon County's Public Health Officer.
The resignation takes effect Dec. 31.
Hively, who has been the county's health officer since Oct. 2017, said the past nine months have been taxing.
"It's much easier to be the public health officer when you have an outbreak of mumps or pertussis than when you have a pandemic that's going to last well over a year or more," she told The Emporia Gazette in a phone interview Friday evening.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than 27 other county health officials who have left their jobs. According to the Kansas News Service, some of those officials retired, while others resigned or were fired from their positions.
Hively said she believes those in public health have felt their voices have not been listened to during the pandemic, and at times she has also felt that way. However, she stressed that this decision was based on "wearing too many hats."
"I have great community partners and I will continue to work with them outside of the role as health officer," she said.
Hively is the CEO of Flint Hills Community Health Center and is the administrator for the Lyon County Public Health Department. Both of those roles take a lot of time, especially during a pandemic.
"It has taken a lot of time away from my family," she said. "I just felt like it was time for me to let somebody else jump in and provide some leadership. I really have to set my priorities to be able to juggle."
Hively will retain her role as the local incident commander for the COVID-19 pandemic. So, while she will be giving up some of the command she will still be involved in public health meetings and decisions.
Lyon County Commissioners are expected to appoint a replacement soon. While the position used to be contractually attached to the role of health department administrator, Hively requested that change be made during contract negotiations with the county earlier.
She said she is looking forward to working with whoever takes over the role. Still, she is a little sad to be stepping down.
"I am kind of sad, to be honest," she said. "This is my community and I want it to do well but I will still be here to help. I'm not going anywhere. I'm just removing a hat."
