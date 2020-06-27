Feel free to regard the following as the mere musings of an old man. But, none the less, feel compelled to speak.
What will become of us? Ben Franklin said, “You have a republic, if you can keep it.” And still, I have my doubts.
Why would one go about replacing law and order with anarchy? Why do we tolerate arson, theft and destruction? These folks are no longer protestors, but criminals.
Years ago, I took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. My only comfort is that if all goes to hell, I don’t have that much time to endure it.
We, like the flag of our country, have been through worse than this. Perhaps God in His infinite mercy, will let us pick up and overcome once more.
Our precious republic, a nation of laws, must overcome lawlessness, anarchy and criminal behavior. These must not be tolerated. It is not as has been suggested: a summer of love, but havoc.
So let us do as Shakespeare has said: “Cry havoc, and let slip the dogs of war.”
Williams D. Lewis,
Emporia
