A February arraignment is scheduled in a Lyon County attempted murder case.
Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones ordered Logan Casteel, 37, bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing Wednesday. A pretrial conference was set for Thursday, Feb. 16.
Casteel is accused of shooting Justin Smith of Fredonia Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Smith’s stepmother has told The Gazette that Smith was shot three times at a home on Road 160.
But a motion by defense attorney Frederick Meier claims Smith actually was shot after he punched Casteel during a fight “and took him to the ground.”
Meier’s December motion added that “a knife was found discarded” on nearby grass and Smith “had an empty knife sheath on his person.”
Jones rejected a request by Meier to lower Casteel’s bond by at least half. It remains at $150,000.
Casteel also is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia count, stemming from his arrest. They are combined with the attempted murder count.
