Johnnie Ray Sleezer passed from this life early Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home near Gridley, Kansas, with family gathered around. He was born September 14, 1942, in the St. Louis community southwest of Gridley, Kansas, in Greenwood County, the third child of Melvin Ray Sleezer and Edith Juanita Redding Sleezer.
He grew up attending the country school called Oil Field completing eight grades. He started high school in Lamont then transferred to Gridley rural high School, graduating in May 1960. He continued his education for one semester at Independence Community College.
In February 1961 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After basic training at Fort Riley, he and Retha Povenmire were married before traveling to his first assignment on a Nike Missile site, Bainbridge Island, Washington. After five months there, he was transferred to Fort Hood, Texas, where in late 1962 their daughter Rae Lynne was born. He was honorably discharged in February 1964 as a Sergeant E-5 and returned to his home state.
Johnnie worked for KDOT materials department out of Garnett, Kansas, where their son Richard Owen was born in 1965, then lived and worked briefly out of Hartford while rehabbing the farmhouse where they later lived and raised their children. He also worked for KDOT in the construction department, living in Yates Center almost three years. He farmed and raised red Angus cattle on their place near Gridley. He had worked part-time at Isch Dairy, Osborn Grain, Countertop Supply, and with various home remodeling and repair teams, before forming his own building construction and remodeling business. His son Rich often worked with him.
Johnnie worked for the Coffey County Emergency Preparedness Department, and was elected to three terms as Fifth District County Commissioner. Previously, he served as Liberty township treasurer and on the USD 245 school board. He retired in 2007 from Countertop Trends as their Human Resources and Safety Manager.
He was preceded by his parents; his sister, Reno May Shaffer; and two nephews.
Surviving him in addition to his wife are daughter, Rae and her husband Doug Felix; son, Richard and his wife Donna; his grandchildren, Jacob and Jared and wife Kellie Felix, Logan, Courtney and Carrie Sleezer; three brothers, George and wife Rose, Roy and partner Diana, and Jim and wife Judy; one brother-in-law, Bill Shaffer; several nieces and nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
The family will meet with friends from 5:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, KS. Private family graveside services will be held at Gridley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Strawn Community Christian Church (designated for the elevator fund) or the Gridley Community Association, PO Box 212, Gridley, KS 66852, or may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
