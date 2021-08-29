The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools District sent an email reminding families of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's quarantine guidelines, Friday afternoon, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings at home last week.
In the email, the district stated it would like to remind its families of KDHE's guidelines for mass gatherings. The quarantine guidance is specified for unvaccinated individuals.
"Those guidelines for unvaccinated individuals include its quarantine category of 'any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals are not able to social distance and wear masks,'" it read. "This would include events such as attending a Kansas City Chiefs game or a concert. If you or your family members attend any such event, please know you would be required to [self-quarantine]. Help us continue to learn in-person safely by following this and all COVID-19 mitigation strategies."
More information on KDHE guidelines can be found online at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran.
