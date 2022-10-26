A shooting in east Emporia in July had more than one crime scene, a new court motion indicates.
The attorney for Keno Hopkins, 22, was granted “exceptional case” status at a Lyon County Court hearing Wednesday.
Rand Simmons explained in a motion that there's “upwards of 40 hours of video discovery in this case so far.” That includes “multiple crime scenes.”
It also includes the fact that a second suspect is charged in the shooting. Shedrick Williams, 28, had his own hearing Wednesday
Hopkins and Williams are charged in the shooting of Harold Stewart, Jr. at the Eastgate Plaza Apartments Friday, July 22. Stewart received minor injuries and is a potential witness in upcoming court hearings.
Hopkins and Williams are accused of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and theft. Prosecutors say the suspects attempted to steal Stewart's car.
Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones delayed the preliminary hearings for Hopkins and Williams until Wednesday, December 14. They again will be separate hearings.
Both Hopkins and Williams remain in the Lyon County Jail.
