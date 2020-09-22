Dorothy Ann (Schwab) Schrader passed away September 19, 2020 at Bethany Home in Lindsborg, KS. She was born February 7, 1932 near Madison, Kansas to Samuel and Marie (Gruber) Schwab. She attended the District No. 8 School and enjoyed being involved in its restoration and caretaking so future generations could enjoy viewing an authentic representation of rural education in the 1930s and 1940s. Dorothy graduated from Madison High School in 1949 and Emporia State University in 1960, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology and met her future husband, Stephen G. Schrader. They were married August 21, 1960 in the Lamont Apostolic Christian Church and their union produced six children: Stephen, James, John, Maria, Marla and Matthew. Dorothy had many talents and skills including photography, use of technology, sewing, and cooking. She always truly enjoyed seeing her children and grandchildren when they came to visit her on the farm. She was a lifelong member of the Lamont Apostolic Christian Church and her faith was a defining feature of her character and worldview. Dorothy’s career as a medical technologist spanned 30 years (1967-1997) at Newman Memorial Hospital in Emporia, Kansas where she retired following 14 years as Director of the Laboratory.
Her husband, Stephen, preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by her six children: Stephen D. (Mari) Schrader of Wichita; James Schrader of Greenwood, MO; John (Sara) Schrader of Wichita; Maria (Jerry) Bahr of Fort Scott; Marla (Mike) Goddard of Salina; and Matthew (Ami) Schrader of McPherson. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, KS from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22nd. The funeral service will be held at the Lamont Apostolic Christian Church at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Educational Assistance Fund. Burial arrangements will be by Jones Funeral Home, Burlington, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.