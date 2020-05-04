Nearly 41 percent — or 2,067 overall — of all Kansas cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lyon, Ford, Seward and Finney counties as of Sunday.
Those counties all received expanded testing supplies and personal protective equipment last month, under the direction of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Gov. Laura Kelly and Lyon County Public Health.
As of Sunday, KDHE reported 15 new cases within Lyon County over the weekend. Those numbers may not yet reflect testing that was done at private labs. Overall, 62 new cases were reported by KDHE in those four counties over the weekend.
The state recorded 5,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, a 6 percent increase over the 4,746 reported Saturday. A total of 134 people have died statewide.
The actual number of infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
(1) comment
IMO there is a lot of cases in Kansas meat processing towns,,,,,,,,,,,,,wonder if Upton Sinclairs book ,"THE JUNGLE" should be read by our civic leaders !!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.