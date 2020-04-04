Cynthia Flores Rosas of Emporia died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Olpe, Kansas. She was 22.
She worked as a registration clerk at Newman Regional Health.
A private family graveside will take place in Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.