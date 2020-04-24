Lyon County Public Health reported 16 new test positives for COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 196 since the first local cases were reported in March.
There are currently 159 active cases with two hospitalizations. There are 37 recoveries on record.
The state reported 2,777 cases from 76 counties with 111 deaths reported as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Some questions have arisen over the discrepancy between Lyon County’s COVID-19 numbers and those reported by the state. According to public health officials, the county’s totals include cases that have not been finalized in the KDHE reporting system and may not match. Lyon County Public Health officials are working with KDHE to reconcile local and state data more consistently.
“We brought it to KDHE’s attention Monday and they realized what the problem was,” Public Information Officer Verlin Conkle told The Emporia Gazette Thursday evening, adding that both KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman and Gov. Laura Kelly had mentioned the issues in daily briefings this week. “In the beginning, all of the tests went to KDHE and their own lab was running the tests. As the volume began increasing, they began allowing other labs to run tests.”
So far, Lyon County has the highest number of known COVID-19 infections in the immediate area. As of Friday, Coffey County had 48 positives, Wabaunsee County had 6, Osage County had 5, Morris County had 3, Greenwood County had 2 and Chase County reported 1.
However, the number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.