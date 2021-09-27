Graveside services for Inez Rhoads will be held at the Lebo Creek Cemetery, south of Lebo, Kansas on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. conducted by Pastor Joe Tuttle, Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Lebo Creek Cemetery. Inez passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia, at the age of 92.
Inez Lambeth was born on October 21, 1928 in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Howard Nathan and Edna (Baldwin) Lambeth. She married Lee Roy Rhoads in November of 1946 in Brookfield, Missouri. He died July 6, 1989.
She is survived by sons, Thomas Rhoads (Linda), Americus, KS, Steve Rhoads, Ross Rhoads, and Donald Rhoads (Nina) of Emporia; daughter, Virginia Smith (Joe), Emporia; sisters, Blanche Gasper, Wellington, KS and Kay Ayers, Topeka, KS; grandchildren, Tanya Gering, Daniel Rhoads, Jynessa Troutwine, Rickey Lee Rhoads (Mellisa), Wade Smith (Keri), Valerie St. John (Steve), Samuel Rhoads, Vicki Rhoads, and Justin Rhoads; great-grandchildren, Austin & Paige Rhoads, Justin Nichols, Amanda Jo Nichols, and several step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 6 sisters, her parents, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
Mrs. Rhoads worked 3 years as a nurses aide at Meadow View Care Center, Emporia, before moving to California, where she worked 29 years at Beverly Manor, Costa Mesa, Ca, before retiring. She was a member of the Southern Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia Friends of the Zoo with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
