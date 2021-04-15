County Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga provided the Lyon County Commission with mostly positive update with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday morning, but said the county was sending back shipments of vaccines to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment due to lack of public interest.
Because of that, the public health department may have to discontinue its public vaccine clinics.
"The demand does not require [the clinics]," Oyenuga said. "That's where we are at."
The lack of demand is not just affecting Lyon County Public Health. Other vaccine providers are also facing the same issue. Oyenuga noted that Walmart Pharmacy is also seeing a surplus of vaccine and has sent its unused stock to Johnson County. She said Newman Regional Health may also need to send a surplus back as well, depending on the public's response to its vaccine appointments.
County Controller Dan Williams asked commissioners to consider approving a $15,151.85 payment to APAC for 1,603.37 tons of AB-3 rock for the fairgrounds walking trail. The request was approved.
Commissioners approved several purchases for the Lyon County Highway Department, including a $116,260 CAT 299D3XE2C skid steer, a HM418C Cat mulcher and an 84-inch Cat-toothed bucket. County Engineer Chip Woods said the price included a trade on 1997 D-145 John Deere backhoe.
Another approval came for a Delmeg D12-42 Diesel Pile hammer, 21-inch Universal pile helmet and 60-foot heavy duty pin-connected tubular steel swinging leads, for $61,000.
The third approval — $5,500 to Terracon — is for geotechnical engineering services related to replacement of FAS bridge no. 21 on Road 75, east of Olpe.
Commissioners also received a request from District No. 2 volunteer firefighter Timothy Rogers to consider approving the installation of red lights and sirens on his personal vehicle. Rogers said this would help him to respond to calls more efficiently.
County Attorney Marc Goodman spoke on the legalities of the issues and the possible liabilities. Commissioner Doug Peck, a former Kansas Highway Patrolman, said it would be a "heavy responsibility" to have the equipment on the vehicle.
After some discussion, Rogers asked commissioners to table the discussion to the next meeting so more information could be gathered to craft a resolution.
Commissioners also approved bids for noxious weed chemicals from the Van Diest Supply Company.
